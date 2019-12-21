To The Editor:
The first part of my letter on weather and climate appeared in the paper last week; this is the last part of that same letter.
It is hard to believe or even imagine that anything like weather and climate would ever become a controversial political matter, but it certainly has with the conservatives on one side and the liberals on the other.
The liberals (think Democrats, as the two terms have become largely interchangeable) have found it politically useful to espouse the concept of “man-made” global warming, which has largely failed to catch on with the general public. Their ideology maintained that mankind’s excessive generation of CO2 gas caused the greenhouse effect by accumulating in the atmosphere and causing global warming.
Their hope and expectation was that they could use this concept to sow such panic among the people worldwide that they would pressure their governments to regulate and thus reduce the total CO2 emissions from their industries.
Now increasingly savvy analysts are postulating the idea that the concept of “man-made” global warming is or was nothing more than a sophisticated Trojan-horse socialist scheme to fundamentally transform/redistribute/attempt to equalize the world’s wealth by forcing governments to regulate each nation’s CO2 gas output, which correlates very closely with each nation’s stage of industrial development and its wealth.
Their underlying pipedream, purely a political ideology rather than anything scientific, is to nearly equalize the world’s wealth among the various nations by regulating or taxing the production of CO2 gas and thus in effect hold back the more prosperous highly developed nations while simultaneously allowing the poorer, less developed nations an opportunity to catch up.
Socialists never give up trying to expand the role and powers of government to bring about a utopian society in which everyone is supposedly equal. This sounds great in theory, but in reality the inevitable result in every socialist society that has ever been tried is that the vast majority of the people are largely equally poor and equally miserable with little or no opportunity for individual advancement and betterment of their lot.
Take Venezuela as the latest example, under democracy, at one time it was the richest country in South America. Now, having chosen socialism it is one of the poorest — beset and torn apart by strife, poverty, and incredible misery.