To The Editor:
In 2006, we decided to move to Washington after several years commuting to our faculty positions at East Central College.
We sought a home near one of the elementary schools even though we did not yet have kids. We were thrilled to find a house in a great neighborhood and within walking distance to South Point.
When our oldest child reached kindergarten age, South Point’s principal gave us a tour of the building. We met some wonderfully enthusiastic and generous people, but we were troubled by the confusing maze of hallways, the ramshackle state of the physical plant, and the outside trailers housing the sixth-grade classes.
We never had one doubt about the care and attention that the teachers and staff would pay — and have consistently paid — to both our children. Over the past several years, the good folks of South Point have managed to foster a first-class educational atmosphere by crafting clever strategies to work around the school’s third-rate physical resources. Our community should no longer expect them to make do within a structure that is, literally, crumbling and sinking.
The time has come for us to choose to invest in the most fundamental of educational provisions: an adequate school building. We believe that the commitment to the quality of Washington’s educational spaces should match the dedication to educational quality shown by the faculty, staff, and students of the school district. The moment has been reached when our community must take a stand in support of a safe, healthful, and wholesome learning environment for all of its pupils. The parents of future Washington students expect no less.
Vote yes on Proposition S!