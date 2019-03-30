Washington, MO (63090)

Today

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Colder. Low 28F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Colder. Low 28F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.