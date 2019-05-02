To The Editor:
In response to the letter to the editor, “Build It and They Will Come,” I take issue with the letter for several reasons.
First, I’ve lived in Washington for 19 years but have worked in St. Clair for 12 and see the good and the bad in both communities. Washington has its share of problems but it’s a bigger community with more resources so it’s easier for those problems to go undetected by the general population; however, there are people struggling and suffering everywhere.
The comment about the “encampment of homeless people” in St. Clair insinuates that homelessness in Franklin County only exists in St. Clair, which is not true. If one believes people experiencing homelessness only exist in St. Clair, the author need only travel my route to work every day to see that his belief is misguided. I often see people asking for help all along my journey. St. Clair is not alone.
Do I see people and even interact with people experiencing homelessness and hunger in St. Clair on a regular basis? Yes, but I do in Washington as well. Second, not having the courage to have his name associated with his letter shows a lack of conviction. He should stand behind his statements and stop relying on rumors and stereotypes to defend those statements. Third, the writer states that most people in this area “choose to be homeless.” What is his source for this information or is this merely based on hearsay?
I believe each individual’s situation is probably unique and needs to be considered on a case-by-case basis. This is a societal problem and instead of pointing fingers at other communities as this writer does and blaming individuals he knows nothing about, maybe he should proactively seek to find solutions to the problem so more people could have that “hand up” he mentions.
The reasons individuals find themselves homeless are as varied as the many people suffering through nights with nowhere to sleep, mornings with nowhere to bathe, and days with nowhere to find respite. Who are we to judge whether or not they should have been able to have avoided their current predicament?
Showing empathy and humanity should not be limited to those we deem worthy of our compassion. Instead, let it be a call to action for each of us to find a way to be a changemaker in our communities.