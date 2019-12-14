To The Editor:
Oh, what a sight!
If you haven’t been to the Festival of Trees at St. Peter’s Church on Fifth Street you are missing a wonderful experience. There are 85 trees decorated. Trees are decorated with a theme from organizations such as the Scouts, many, many schools, social organizations, the Democratic Party, WINGS, the Historical Society and corporations.
There are many trees decorated by individuals and organizations from St. Peter’s and other churches. It is amazing what the volunteers accomplished for the benefit of our food pantries.
Take your children and grandchildren to see this great display and have them put nonperishable food items under their favorite tree. What a wonderful Christmas lesson that Christmas is not just for receiving but also for giving, especially to those in need. Cash donations also are accepted.
The Festival of Trees is open for viewing every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas and on New Year’s Day.