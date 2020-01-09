To The Editor:
We recently had a medical emergency in our family at midnight last Saturday. We contacted 911 and they sent an ambulance and crew from Meramec Ambulance District.
The ambulance crews are not just ambulance drivers. They are highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable, health care professionals. Their skill, dedication, and professionalism is extraordinary.
The ambulance crew took us to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room. If possible, the doctors, nurses, and entire staff of the Emergency Department is even more extraordinary. The knowledge and service of everyone there was exceptional.
We are indeed very fortunate to live in an area where excellent health care is immediately assessable 24 hours a day, every day, from exemplary professionals.