To The Editor:
I would like to praise a group of Washington kids I met recently who exemplify part of what makes this community great.
While passing the Fairfield subdivision May 29, I encountered two girls and a boy running a lemonade stand. They were very courteous and even recalled a previous purchase I had made at their stand the previous summer.
As an educator, I love to see kids choosing during their free time to enroll in the most effective school of all — the world itself. I imagine that these kids will one day build on their lessons in business, finance, and communication to do great things.
The parents of these nice kids also deserve praise for encouraging their children’s entrepreneurial spirit.
In closing, thank you to all the kids in Washington who have an idea and are willing to give it a try, and thank you to all the local parents who nurture that willingness to get out there in the world and learn!