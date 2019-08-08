To The Editor:
Were you in a Walmart this past weekend shopping for school supplies? I was there with my children and grandchildren. I saw many of you doing the same annual chore. I didn’t give a thought to our safety, did you?
Is our country now a place where you have to fear going about your family business and wondering if you’ll get home again; if your children will live to use the school supplies you were having fun buying for them and looking forward to another school year?
Is this an isolated incident? On the 219th day of 2019 we had the 249th mass shooting in our country. Is this another Second Amendment issue or sheer madness? Do your children have “active-shooter drills” in their school?
Shall we home-school them to protect them not only from danger but the fear of danger? Do we now have to buy everything online and have it delivered to our homes?
I am only asking questions. The answers have to come from each of us. We need to select leaders who will lead. We must all be participants in restoring sanity and not simply wait for those in power to find the courage to make the tough decisions.
Teach your children that love is stronger than hate. Participate in your local communities. Be strong in your opposition to divisiveness. Above all — be the change you want to see!