To The Editor:
I don’t know about other residents of St. Clair, but I for one am thoroughly disappointed in the St. Clair edition of The Missourian.
I suppose I have become used to the fact that the front page of our edition has maybe one story relating to St. Clair, but, the complete disrespect and in my opinion, the neglect of coverage for Homecoming has me just livid.
There was one collage pertaining to Homecoming on our front page with a total of three photos. There were no other pictures anywhere.
I waited for the weekend edition to see if possibly more pictures would be published there. Nope. What gives? If you can’t even showcase Homecoming in the local edition . . . what is the point?