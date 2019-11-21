To The Editor:
Your “Showtime in D.C.” editorial is fraught with errors and unsubstantiated claims.
You soft pedal Trump’s act of bribery as “not being the brightest act in governing.” Actually, bribery is a bit more serious than being a dummy. It’s a crime. And you follow that with the now common Trump excuse that other presidents have done the same thing. The only supporting example you provide is that you claim Obama also used “political diplomacy” when he asked the Russians for some space until after re-election so that he would have more room to negotiate the issue of missile defense.
But you fail to see the distinction between this example and Trump’s bribery. Obama didn’t ask the Russians to find dirt on his political opponent, Mitt Romney, so that he could personally gain an edge on Romney. Do you still not see this distinction?
Any time Democrats object to Trump’s offenses or breaks from the norm, like lying, stealing (most recently siphoning $2 million from a veterans charity fund to his campaign), refusal to provide tax data, refusal to abide by the Constitution’s emoluments clause, etc., you and the rest of the right claim it’s because we haven’t gotten over Hillary’s defeat. It’s a classic example of not taking personal responsibility for wrongdoing. Blame it on the accusers. Blame it on anything but the true cause of the problem.
Your claim that somehow Democrats have established their own set of rules for this process is completely wrong. The procedures the Democrats have chosen to use are the exact same procedures the Republicans have used in their investigations over the past 30 years. No difference.
For example, the reason Trump won’t have a lawyer representing his interests during the hearings is because Republicans made it a point to continue this procedure during the Benghazi investigation. Republican complaints of “closed door” procedures fail to acknowledge that they conducted over 140 depositions of administrative officials during the impeachment inquiry of Clinton.
The bottom line is Trump and his Republican defenders can continue their embarrassing crusade against the rules and procedures that Democrats are using, but the inescapable fact is those very rules and procedures were authorized and utilized by Republicans first.
If you honestly believe the impeachment process is a “Big Show” manufactured by Democrats, you have only the Republicans to blame for setting the rules for the hearing. Karma is seldom friendly.