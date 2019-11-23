To The Editor:
On Friday evening, Nov. 8, my husband and I were privileged to attend a concert at East Central College by Christine Brewer, accompanied by Dr. Jennifer Judd.
Christine is one of the top 20 soprano singers in all the world. To think she would commit to coming to Union, is in and of itself astonishing.
Several prominent leaders in the community were present, as well as some of the Foundation members. There was a decent crowd but in my opinion, it should have been sold out for this kind of talent and experience. For myself, this was the best vocal soloist I have ever heard and many others there were in agreement.
I would like to encourage the PR department to take some tips from the Immanuel Lutheran concert series. They almost always have a 4x5-inch colored picture along with a separate news article. I have been to several of their performances and they were all very well attended.
Should by some miracle Christine would come back here again, I certainly hope there is not one empty seat in the auditorium. You will not be disappointed.