With Memorial Day thoughts still with us, there is a major anniversary approaching that today’s generation probably isn’t aware of because it was so long ago and due to the declining value placed on teaching American history today.
To some people, D-Day is ancient history. To older Americans, it is a day that is remembered because of its significance in World War II. It happened 75 years ago!
The invasion at Normandy, France, was the beginning of the end for Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany. The invasion took place June 6, 1944. World War II in Europe ended in May 1945.
There were many battles after D-Day, but none to equal what happened June 6, 1944. The Allied Forces that landed at Normandy were comprised mainly of troops from the United States, Great Britain and Canada.
The invading troops suffered heavy casualties. Almost every state, county and city in America was touched by deaths to troops on the Normandy beaches. It was a battle that brought the war closer to home because of the casualties.
Loved ones were notified of soldiers killed in action, wounded, missing in action or taken prisoner mostly by telegrams from the War Department. Few details were given. Later, if time permitted, officers in command of units, gave more details to families of individuals killed in action in letters.
It was a time of extreme stress for families who had loved ones in battle zones. The telegrams came nearly every day. The Missourian editions carried the news of deaths. It was front page news. A Missourian story after D-Day reported that the first casualty from Washington from the invasion was Cpl. Harry J. Holdmeier. He died from an accidental discharge of a weapon. No other details were given.
In a letter dated June 13, 1944, Cpl. Lloyd Jaeger wrote to The Missourian to thank the newspaper for sending the paper to him. He was in one of the first waves of Allied troops to hit the Normandy beaches. He wrote that it was very hot and he didn’t mean the weather. He said some of the French people were friendly and some were not. He also wrote, “We have a saying over here that the only good German is a dead one.”
Another GI who hit the beaches on D-Day was Cpl. Eddie Helm. He wrote that there were so many ships on D-Day “that you could just about walk across the channel by stepping from one ship to another.” After he got to the beach, after nearly drowning, he wrote that he spent “two miserable days” under fire.
Wounded on D-Day was Cpl. Bill Martin. Wounded a few days after D-Day was Sgt. Richard Lauchstaedt.
There were other D-Day casualties that were reported later that summer.
Of note was that in a February issue in 1944, Washington air raid wardens were relieved of their duties. Stanley Wilke was the chief air raid warden. The fear of an air raid was over.
Also around the time of D-Day there was a story about the beginning of the fifth war loan drive in Franklin County. The county’s quota was $900,000. Washington’s quota was $315,000.
During World War II, The Missourian sent free copies of the paper to men and women serving in the military. Later in the war, the Washington Chamber of Commerce helped to pay the cost of mailing the paper. Many of the men and women in uniform wrote The Missourian on a regular basis and said where they were stationed and what their duties were.