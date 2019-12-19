To The Editor:
A bill passed by the St. Louis County Council that would let bow hunters slaughter deer in county parks is as cruel as it is unproductive.
Bow hunters routinely spend hours tracking the blood trails of wounded deer. Many are left to suffer a slow, agonizing death — it can take weeks for some to die, and it’s not uncommon for deer to wander into neighborhoods with arrows protruding or careen onto busy roadways.
These lethal initiatives also tear deer families apart, leaving young or weak animals vulnerable to starvation and dehydration.
They’re also destined to fail. Slaughtering deer creates a spike in the food supply that will attract newcomers, increase breeding among survivors and lead to an endless killing cycle.
If the county was serious, it would consider compassionate deterrents such as cutting back edible plants, planting vegetation that deer resist and putting up fencing.