To The Editor:
The planners of the one-mile CROP Hunger Walk, which originated at Zion UCC in Union Oct. 13, would like to thank all those who supported the Walk and the Rockathon.
The CROP Rockathon took place at Fricks Market Oct. 5. The funds raised are sent to Church World Service. Threefourths of the funds provide aid to hunger and water programs throughout the world. One-fourth of the funds raised go to local pantries.
This year the Union Food Pantry, the Tri Food Pantry in Leslie and St. Peter’s Food Pantry in Washington will receive donations.
Raised was $6,000, which exceeded the goal. Because this was the 50th anniversary of CROP Hunger Walks throughout the U.S., the aim was to have 50 walkers. We met that total, including those who took part in the Rockathon at Fricks.