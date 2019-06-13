To The Editor:
In reference to the article on Ameren’s May 29 “forum” that ran in the weekend edition June 1-2, what I experienced was not a genuine effort to get public input as required by the EPA coal ash rule. Instead we citizens of the community felt corralled to acquiesces to Ameren’s already decided plans to leave their coal ash mess sitting 100 feet below the flood plain level and in groundwater in Labadie.
We arrived to the meeting location to find no chairs and no plan to allow the group to sit down, ask their questions and make their comments publicly as would be expected at a community meeting.
Ameren’s plan was to have their experts tell us why leaving the coal ash in place is the answer, as opposed to the community’s wish for Ameren to remove the dangerous coal ash.
Under the coal ash rule, all utilities, Ameren included, had to do almost two years of groundwater testing and Ameren found excesses of arsenic and other heavy metals at Labadie, which they could have made public much earlier. Many remember Ameren saying there was no contamination. Many of our questions were about the contamination and why Ameren did not disclose the depths of their ponds while Franklin County was making exceptions to their zoning laws to allow Ameren to build another facility in the flood plain.
The meeting felt adversarial from the beginning, especially when two off duty policemen arrived at the request of Ameren. It was clear that Ameren’s meeting was never meant to get the public or other experts’ input; it was meant to check off a box.
It didn’t matter what we had to say; the company has made up its mind and it is comfortable railroading all of us.
Editor’s Note: When The Missourian’s reporter arrived there were chairs set up.