To The Editor:
Thank you, Missourian, for reporting on the Nov. 14 county commission hearing at which 80 percent of the citizens that testified went on record against the changes proposed by county government.
The Franklin County Commission should call for more clarification and a rewrite of the proposed zoning changes, as noted by our district representatives on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The changes are confusing given the zoning districts and land uses are both changing. A review of the maps, former districts, proposed districts, and proposed land uses suggest that there are many significant changes that would open parts of the county to land uses that would not require public input and local restrictions. Why would we ever do such a thing?
For example, of the 42 different types of land uses in the new District “W,” which is about 90 percent of the county, an entity could build a utility waste landfill or industrial animal farm, without a public hearing and with no local restrictions that would protect neighbors and adjacent businesses.
In Eastern Franklin County, Ameren owns land adjacent to the primary property in the flood plain that could be used for a landfill under these code changes. What if the utility argues a “solar farm” is considered “energy production” under Article 10 of Franklin County zoning regulations and opens even more of the county to this risky land use without even a single county hearing for input from concerned neighbors?
This Thursday, Nov. 21, the county commission will hear public testimony on Article 10 in the Franklin County Government Center at 1:30 p.m., commission chambers. If no changes are made in Article 10, it could be argued that the county is opening the door to coal ash landfills/utility waste landfills in over 90 percent of the county.
The county should not willingly give up its right and responsibility to write zoning regulations in the interest of the citizens who live in Franklin County.