To The Editor:
In reference to the letter to the editor published Aug. 10-11 written by Richard Trigg:
I agree with Mr. Trigg when he describes our country as prosperous, safe and law-abiding. And, I agree when he wants to “give the white man his due” for this reality.
What Mr. Trigg fails to recognize is that it has not only been the “white man” who has made this country great. From its beginnings until the present, men and women of every color and background have contributed to this nation’s success. We owe each and every one of them a debt of gratitude.
I disagree with Mr. Trigg when he states that “the political mood in this country is shifting decidedly against whites.” I see our country leaning toward more inclusiveness, which to me is a good thing. Our country has historically been quite diverse when compared with other countries, and that has been one of our greatest strengths.
Finally, Mr. Trigg’s statement that “FBI crime statistics prove that blacks and Hispanics commit far more violent crimes than whites and always have” does not ring true to me. I am hoping that Mr. Trigg can provide the reference for this statement.
If his assertion is, in fact, true, it leads me to wonder why it would be that a certain group of people commit a disproportionate amount of violent crimes. But that discussion is best left for another time.