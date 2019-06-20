To The Editor:
Last month The Missourian published (with my gratitude) a letter suggesting to name the new bridge in Washington, Mo., over the Missouri River, the George Phillips Bridge, a Franklin County Medal of Honor recipient awarded posthumously for covering with his body a grenade saving the lives of his platoon.
As I continued my quest to gather more support for this project, I have received support and recommendations. We hear a lot of people from Washington and other state representatives “talking the talk.” We are long overdue for them to “walk the walk” and show positive proof we truly appreciate all the sacrifices all America’s veterans have made for this country and the American people.
I can’t imagine how many families, the interruptions, to serve this nation and the pain it could have caused.
Is it now not the time for us to stand with and for those who stood for us? Let us not forget all gave some, some gave all.