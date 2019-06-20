To The Editor:
The Constitution does not provide for a two-party system, but a two-party system we have. The founders did not intend for a partisan, factionalized political system. But we have one. Boy, do we have one!
Secretary of State Ashcroft is perfectly correct in wanting to eliminate the Missouri presidential primary election and its $7-10 million price tag (“Presidential Primaries May Be Eliminated,” Missourian June 15-16). As an independent voter, I cringe at the thought that my tax money, even one dime, supports the divisive Democrats and Republicans.
And let’s carry this one step further: eliminate all taxpayer supported primary elections! Mr. Ashcroft might not be as supportive of this idea, but the same thinking applies.
Let the Dems and the Reps pay their own way and select their candidates as they choose. And, let them pay for it. Then let the voters decide whom they prefer from all the available, certified candidates from whichever party or independents they like.
Would this stop all the maddening hype and negative campaigning? Probably not, but it might just put a damper on it, and help produce a more civil and sane discourse of the issues and the solutions.