To The Editor:
I am simply a concerned citizen who has been served at Bob Evans, Washington, for the previous 10 years.
During that period of time, I have watched loyal Bob Evans’ employees pour their heart and soul into making sure that all their clients have a very hospitable experience.
To all of those loyal Bob Evans employees, I salute you for your many years of services. I realize that the recent hepatitis A episode has somehow soiled the Bob Evans’ reputation by a single isolated incident. I have to remember the many occasions I left there with a smile on my face.
The Bob Evans corporation promptly attended to the matter and took all necessary steps to prevent this from happening again. As a matter of fact, numerous locations in Franklin County had similar issues currently after this episode and Franklin County now requires all food service personnel to receive hepatitis A immunizations.
Now very strict county guidelines have prevented any reoccurrence of this ever happening again.
I just wanted to share with all the long-term customers of Bob Evans to feel free to return to your favorite eating establishment and for all newcomers to try the delicious food and excellent service.
I thank Bob Evans for their many years of faithful service to the great people of Franklin County.