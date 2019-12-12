To The Editor:
Rather than spout off all sorts of attempts to explain weather and climate in endless erudite terminology that to most people amounts to little more than gibberish anyway, it might be best to keep it as simple and down-to-earth as possible.
Weather is a natural daily happening that consists of, and is caused by, random weather factors interacting randomly. Therefore it is easy, simple, and helpful to think of weather as being highly analogous to a lottery in which you have a relatively few fixed factors (the digits) which as everyone knows, can come up with an incredible number of possible combinations.
So it is with weather. The four seasons are permanently set and fixe by the earth’s being tilted 23-1/2 degrees on its axis. In turn, the temperature limits of each season are determined by the number of hours of sunlight striking the earth each day, greatest in the summer (hottest days), lowest in the winter (coldest days), and in-between during the spring and fall (mild days).
Thus, in effect, we have a lottery for each season. Within that lottery the various weather factors can randomly interact in virtually unlimited numbers of possible combinations, including all sorts of extremes, as well as normal, or average, weather conditions. Using this manner of explanation, weather is largely demystified and makes much better, easy-to-comprehend sense.
Climate is simply long-term weather.