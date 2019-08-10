To The Editor:
I want to thank the editor of The Missourian for his editorial titled “Climate Change Shortchanged” in the recent August 3-4 newspaper. The editor opened up a discussion that has been mostly taboo for the past 30 years. He ended his editorial with the question, “What will it take to bring it [climate change] to the forefront of issues?”
Anyone interested in making life less difficult for their children and grandchildren should take up the editor’s challenge and discuss this topic within the family and among friends.
If we don’t reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, our weather will become more extreme than it was this year: more torrential downpours accompanied by severe flash floods, more days of 100-degree temperature, a longer fire season in the West, stronger tornadoes, and the possibility of more severe droughts that reduce our sources of water. The resulting damage, without mentioning the human suffering, will be more expensive to repair than the up-front cost to reduce CO2 in the air.
The team of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication finds that it is massively important to talk about climate change. Their research shows that the more we talk about climate change, the more we might move the needle on public opinion. Sixty-nine percent of Americans view climate change at least as somewhat important but only 37 percent discuss it at least occasionally. We also have to let our representatives and senators know that we are concerned about climate change.