To The Editor:
Last Monday afternoon I was driving on Highway 100 through New Haven. As I was passing Seitter’s market a young, red-headed, freckle-faced police officer turned on his siren.
He claimed someone called in on me for driving erratically, and he (the officer) said he personally saw me veer on to the white line on the outside of the road, twice.
Well, I must be doing something right because I’m 71 years old and have never had an accident (knock on wood).
After doing a nationwide check to make sure I had no outstanding warrants, he said I was free to go. About halfway home I realized he forgot to return my proof-of-insurance card.
I have made four calls to the New Haven Police Department. So far, I have received no information on the whereabouts of my card.