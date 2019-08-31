To The Editor:
I was extremely troubled by the letter in The Missourian where the letter writer stated she was pro-life but then went on to give reasons why it is OK for someone to abort a baby.
I must first say that 4,000 lives lost to abortion every day is not pro-life.
Most people who are for abortion are big women’s rights activists. Being a woman myself I, too, am all about equal rights for women but not when it comes to abortion. What about all of the female babies that are being aborted before they have even taken their first breath? Where are their rights?
Unfortunately in New York it is now OK to abort full-term babies. I can’t believe our society has come to this. How can we not respect life this way?
Let’s have compassion for mothers and babies. We can give to places like the Pregnancy Assistance Center here in Washington. There are many other organizations that people can turn to.
One more thing: People are waiting to adopt babies who cannot have their own. If women would choose adoption instead of abortion, they would be helping a family and saving a life.
Editor’s Note: Name withheld per request. The letter was signed with address and telephone number.