To The Editor:
I grew up in Washington. Our large backyard faced the Missouri River not far from the site of the proposed homeless shelter, The Bridge.
In my travels, I meet people who not only know of Washington, but speak fondly of its prosperity, cleanliness and friendly people. Perhaps only Hermann rivals Washington in status and national name recognition. I’m predicting that Hermann is where Washingtonians will one day flee, for the outstanding reputation Washington created is about to end.
Alarmed by a perceived problem, city planners are urged to house the down-and-out. But whence came these homeless people? How can these souls not find employment in an economy that’s begging for workers? If you turn to the jobs section in this newspaper you will find 137 employers looking for staff of every skill level.
Schnucks and Missouri Meerschaum Pipe Company currently hire, or have in the past hired, workers with a variety of disabilities, both physical and mental. We should applaud these companies. Work provides disabled citizens with an income, routine, and sense of dignity, pride, and purpose. This proves that disability need not prevent someone from finding gainful employment. Despite this abundance of opportunity, there are homeless people … without jobs … in Washington, Missouri?
Before allowing The Bridge homeless shelter to move forward, Washington should distinguish between “homeless” and “transient:”
Homeless persons are individuals who have lost their homes due to sudden job loss, illness, or financial devastation as a result of a tragedy that’s no fault of their own. We should assist the true homeless any way we can. Orphans, families with small children, the bedridden, and the elderly — especially the sick — we embrace with love and compassion, sharing our wealth abundantly.
Transient individuals are without shelter because of lifestyle choices. They prefer an existence without commitment. The rigor of employment is abhorrent to them. Every opportunity to change is rejected.
The behaviors that lead to the consequence of being homeless often reveal a history of criminal activity and/or mental health issues induced by drug/alcohol abuse. Sadly, the cycle never ends. Providing free housing for the transient not only prolongs this condition, but enhances it.
The transient would rather take chances in the street. Receiving free housing, generous medical care and complimentary food from one of the many pantries, is enticing. If one is seeking merely the necessities, this way of life is heaven on earth. If he needs cash, he might consider burglarizing the nearby riverfront properties. Panhandling is profitable too; a heroin addict can acquire $10 or $20 in a few hours by standing on the corner with a “God-Bless-You” sign. Heroin is cheap these days. One transient recently told a police officer he was doing people a favor by panhandling, because giving money to him made people feel good about themselves.
The Bridge will become a permanent home for transients despite the propaganda. Do not believe the nonsense that The Bridge is a bridge to independence. More often than not, shelters of this kind expand their reach and eventually take over entire neighborhoods.
How do I know this? From 1998-1999 I lived on site as a missionary at Whole Life Foundation (WLF). I, too, wanted to help the homeless. I provided counseling, writing resumes, math tutoring, transporting homeless to and from interviews and even cooking meals.
I was mocked by the very “homeless” I was trying to help. They enjoyed living at the shelter. One family actually produced a third generation homeless person. The father and mother were heroin addicts who lived in the corner casita. Their daughter lived in the casita next to theirs. She gave birth to a little girl. When I asked why this chronic homelessness was permitted to continue, I was chastised for being heartless.
The director would raise funds by claiming WLF was transitional housing. Her stump speech included statements like, “we require our residents to look for employment every day.”
The WLF eventually outgrew itself. The director would declare that the need was great and the shelter full. It was time to expand. With the exception of those who died of overdose, the only person who ever left the Whole Life Shelter during my tenure was myself. I had enough of this ruse and left.
Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco are now dying because they allowed the so-called homeless to take over their cities. Washington, Mo., must learn from their mistakes.
Washington needs strong voices to oppose building any homeless shelters. The Bridge will not solve the homeless problem; it will grow it. It is not fair to ask citizens to sit idly by and let a small group of people create a homeless empire that will forever impact their lives.
Lastly, I encourage your readers to watch the documentary “Seattle is Dying” (KOMO News) on YouTube. Here you will also find a sensible solution to your homeless problem.
