To The Editor:
First of all, let me state this is not a protest letter. I just have several questions regarding the possibility of the city of Washington entering into the establishment of a homeless shelter.
Here are my questions. (1) Are they going to use Washington taxpayer money? (2) Is it going to be a shelter for homeless in Washington only? (3) Are they thinking about bringing in homeless people from other areas? (4) Are the homeless who are going to stay there work for their keep? (5) Are there going to be hours established for this shelter or will there be people coming and going all hours of the day and night? (6) Are the people involved going to be screened for drugs?
(7) Why has Washington been selected? What about Union? Union is the county seat. (8) What about the proximity to the hospital? (9) What about the impact on the surrounding neighborhoods? Property values may be affected. (10) Will it impact the schools? (11) Will there be police supervision?
I sincerely hope the various city and county officials have thought everything through. I don’t believe there is a homeless shelter between Washington and St. Louis. I might be wrong. We might be setting Washington up for a big influx of homeless people. I am told there is quite an encampment of homeless people at the Highway 30 train bridge in St. Clair.
Someone was quoted in The Missourian that this homeless shelter idea philosophy is that it will be a “hand-up” not a “handout.” It is my understanding that most of the folks in this area choose to be homeless. They are fully capable of getting a job.
There was a movie a few years ago titled “Field of Dreams.” The memorable line from that movie was . . . “build it and they will come.” My guess is that is what may happen here in Washington.
Sincerely concerned,
Washington Citizen
Editor’s Note: Letter was signed. Requested his name be withheld.