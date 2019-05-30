To The Editor:
Over the past several weeks your editorials have offered endorsement and support for the Better Together recommendation in whatever form this may take. Your point has been that the merger of the city of St. Louis with St. Louis County is a regional issue. This being the case voters of Franklin County and other surrounding counties should have a vote on this matter.
Possibly Franklin County should vote and be a part of the solution with a few caveats:
If this type of vote were to occur, Franklin and the other counties should be a part of the merger.
Franklin County, etc., should then share in the debt and obligations of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
The citizens of Franklin County, etc., should have virtually all of their services provided by the city of St. Louis.
Your law enforcement officers should become members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Ask your citizens if they want to participate in the vote and the solution.
Editor’s Note: The proposed Better Together appears dead for now.