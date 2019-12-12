To The Editor:
Double-graded classrooms hold two grades in the same room, which give students the advantage of reviewing old material while learning new information. Not only this, but students also learn important academic and social skills through interaction with a variety of children.
By providing students with unique learning experiences, double-graded classrooms hold more potential for individual growth and academic success than traditional classrooms.
Just as a master teaches his apprentice, students who learn in double-graded classrooms act as both mentors and mentees throughout the school day. Younger students receive help from students a grade above them and older students have the opportunity to guide their younger peers who are a grade below them. This unique setup allows children to strengthen their leadership skills, as well as practice listening to and concentrating on the teacher.
Students also learn how to be patient while they wait for their teacher to finish working with the other grade. After eight years in double-graded classrooms, I learned how to use my time wisely and ask my peers for help while our teacher was with the other students.
In traditional classrooms, teachers must either take their class to different places at school or invite tutors into the room to get extra help for students. But with two grades in one room, children receive academic support without any extra arrangements.
Not only are double-graded classrooms beneficial for academics, but they also provide valuable social skills. Children do not spend all eight years with the same group of students. Instead, students spend every other year with one of two other classes.
This promotes more familiarity among the student body and allows for comfortability when it comes time to interact during school functions. In grade school, I looked forward to spending the school year with a different group of students every time summer vacation ended. I felt that this setup allowed for a change in scenery, but it also gave me comfort in knowing that it was a pattern. With this experience, I entered high school and knew I could easily ask the students in the grade above me any questions I had.
Single-graded classrooms do not allow for these connections as much as double-graded classrooms. My experience in double-graded classrooms shows that students truly do benefit from two grades in one classroom, something that more schools should consider to enhance education.