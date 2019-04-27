To The Editor:
Growing Missouri’s workforce is a key priority for Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Legislature. One of the bills moving through the legislative process will help accomplish this goal, and it will cost nothing for taxpayers.
In today’s evolving workforce there are employers with a community-focused mission that goes beyond just making a profit, and workers who want to be part of a company that gives back to its community. Enter Benefit Corporation status for Missouri businesses.
Over 30 states give businesses the opportunity to choose to become a Benefit Corporation. This status is important to businesses that want to make a special commitment to a community cause that the entire business can work toward.
In order for businesses in Missouri to be able to opt for Benefit Corporation status, the Legislature needs to pass a bill. The legislation does not impact taxes or regulations of any kind for businesses seeking this designation.
Allowing Missouri businesses to be incorporated as Benefit Corporations is a win for Missouri and our workforce.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry strongly supports giving businesses this option and we urge the Legislature to make this a reality.