To The Editor:
Dear Borgia Family —
Thank you for the support you gave our baseball team during the Missouri Class 4 State Baseball Championships!
The sea of blue and gold was a tremendous sight. The only thing greater was the volume of the cheers.
Our fan support was definitely the envy of all schools at CarShield Field. Being able to bring home the first baseball state championship for Borgia will always be a treasured memory for our team.
However, you made it more special than we could have imagined.
Thanks again for being there for us!
Forever Blue and Gold,
Borgia Baseball Knights
2019 Missouri Class 4
State Champions