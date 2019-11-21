To The Editor:
Nov.16 saw the conclusion of the 35th annual Scouting for Food drive.
This was another good year for donations, with over 18,800 items donated to Washington pantries. Since its start, over 505,000 items have been donated to the Washington pantries and over 61 million items in the St. Louis area.
Several hundred local Scouts, scoutmasters and volunteers participated in making this drive a success. A project like this can’t happen without the help of many groups and businesses. We’d like to thank St. Francis Borgia for the use of the grade school cafeteria over the years. The use of this facility as a central collection point has helped make the food drive easier and operate more efficiently.
Other thank yous include SFB, UCC and Loving Hearts pantries, along with their volunteers, for doing the boxing of goods and supplying lunch items. Rich Breitenbach, and John and Nancy Struckhoff for supplying a hot chili lunch for the workers for many years. Doris and Ron Tobben provided hot dogs for all of the helpers as well. We appreciate the articles and pictures by The Missourian each year, which serve to keep people informed and help to promote the food drive.
But most of all, a big thank you goes to the residents of the Washington area. Your continued generosity each year has made our food drive a huge success. It has grown to be one of the largest drives in the area, benefiting thousands of people over the years. We hope to have your continued support in the years to come.