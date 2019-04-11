To The Editor:
Just because it has always been done that way, is no reason to continue to hold April elections.
My ballot (KC Hall) contained Proposition S and three unopposed candidates for the city council. I voted to show my support for the school issue, but surely our tax dollars would have been better spent by combining this election with another one.
More candidates and issues generally mean more voters. And more voters, as long as they are informed, are always better than fewer! By law, I think April elections should be abolished, and combined with the general elections.
I’m sure that The Missourian would continue to give local candidates and issues plenty of press, and they would always have access to sources on the internet.