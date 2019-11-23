To The Editor:
I am so angry at the injurious and insulting actions of the Franklin County commissioners today Nov. 21, 2019. Their peremptory and restrictive format of the public hearing today on amendments to article 10 prevented the nearly two dozen citizens from submitting their testimonies and statements on this issue so important to the health and well-being of our Franklin County citizens.
Have these commissioners forgotten the Feb. 3, 2015, Missouri Supreme Court ruling finding “that the commission failed to conduct a legally sufficient hearing prior to adopting the zoning amendments.”
This is not the end of this hearing!