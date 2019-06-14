To The Editor:
Thank you to Spencer Michelson and the editorial staff of The Missourian for the article “Coal Ash Forum Held – Outlines Options to Close Ponds.”
Your measured, balanced coverage is what I have come to expect from The Missourian.
I believe in the credibility of the scientific experts showing off their work to prove there is no problem with our drinking water. Ameren Missouri has gone over and above to make me comfortable with the process.
It is clear to me that Ameren, who has provided so many well-paying jobs to our region for decades, is a good neighbor.