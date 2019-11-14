To The Editor:
Establishing CAFOs in Franklin County is a bad idea.
These huge industrial animal farms pollute our waterways and groundwaters. They are owned by corporations who have no care for the local environment or local people and many are foreign owned.
Our land should be used to encourage local farmers who will work together with the local community to improve the health and well-being of local citizens.
CAFOs have destroyed Iowa and now they are coming for Missouri since we are considered a “clean” state by their standards.
There are already 500 CAFOs in Missouri and that is already way too many. We need to protect our water, our people and our land!