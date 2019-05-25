To The Editor:
I am writing in hope that others will consider my true story:
My mother was known to be a decisive woman and strong believer in asserting her rights. She tried to be in control of all the important aspects of her life, as she saw them. She had planned what her ideal husband would be like (someone who made a lot of money and who would build her dream house). After marrying her ideal husband, she decided one child, a son, would complete their family.
Her distress regarding the idea of having a daughter was very great. I am certain that if ultrasound technology and legal abortion had been available at the time she became pregnant with me, she would have immediately had me aborted, upon learning that I was female.
But ultrasound and abortion were not available, and so I was born. I grew up bearing her constant rejection of me. However, I also experienced the love of a father who knelt with me and taught me to pray, to be kind, honest, and forgiving, and to try not to be gossipy or judge people. I learned to seek out loving people, and there are many relatives, church workers, teachers, friends, neighbors, classmates and their parents, who showed me love in so many ways.
I am most grateful for the life I have had. Yet if someone were to look for definitive proof that it was worthwhile to have allowed me to live, the proof might elude them. I have not performed any lifesaving action for another person. I have not served my country in the way many brave people have. I have not contributed large sums to worthy causes.
However, some of the most God-loving, hardworking, patriotic, dedicated, loving and talented people in existence call me “Mom” and “Gran”!
If those few cells from which my life began, had been destroyed, these wonderful people would not have existed, and their service and contributions would never have been given!
Abortion does put an end to not just one life, but to untold generations who might have followed. It is my hope that people who think abortion is a good thing, will read about my actual life and reconsider.