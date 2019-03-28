To The Editor:
In December of 2017 Inside Higher Ed reported that college enrollments were down for the sixth straight year.
More and more companies, across a wide spectrum of industries, report a shortage of applicants for job openings. Plumbers, carpenters and all of the trades are so desperate for help that in some cases competitors are sharing workers to help each other keep up with their workload.
Restaurants and retail stores have perpetual help wanted signs in their windows. Meanwhile robots and self-serve kiosks are becoming more common from the factory to the bakery.
Go to a business conference today and you’re guaranteed to hear a talk about how to attract people to work in your industry.
How did we get into this people shortage crisis?
The root of this shortage of people crisis can be found in a 1973 Supreme Court decision and it’s really quite simple and shocking. Those young people who should be enrolling in college or building and repairing the heart and soul of our country are dead. After 46 years of murdering the innocent and the future of our country, are we really that morally and culturally blind to the cause and effect of this barbaric “Right.”
Killing the innocent of today and the future of our country is not women’s health care, it’s the largest extermination of humankind in the history of the world. We cannot bring back the 61 million who have been killed since Roe v. Wade, but our future as Americans, and our souls have no choice but to stop this infanticide now.
The effect of abortion on our society becomes more evident every day. It’s time to correct a tragic mistake in our history.