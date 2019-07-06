To The Editor:
One strength of democracy is its ability to guide people of different faiths to live in harmony. For most religions, harmony is a core premise.
Yet it’s often secular government that must ensure it. That was made clear in a recent ruling of the United States Supreme Court.
In a 7-2 decision, the high court ruled that a local government in Maryland can continue to maintain a 40-foot cross at a busy intersection. Known as the Peace Cross, the monument was built in 1925 on private land with private money to honor soldiers who died in World War I.
The state took over in 1961 and has spent more than $117,000 to preserve it.
A group of local residents sued to have it removed, arguing government was endorsing a particular faith in keeping a Christian symbol.
The court decided that moving the monument to private land or “radically” altering it would be a hostile act toward religion, in large part because the cross has taken on different meanings over the decades.
It also was not certain if the motives for building it were strictly religious, wrote Justice Samuel Alito, for the majority.
Political correctness is moving to its limits, and in this case took one step too far.