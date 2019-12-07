To The Editor:
Thank you for your editorial concerning the “W” zoning. I testified at one of the hearings against the zoning.
When I first saw the board at the hearing I did not know what it was. No one was asking about the huge area designated as “W.”
During my time on the commission, I was on the MAC Board where I learned what a CAFO was.
The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th class counties were being integrated with the “new” concept of what a CAFO was. The gentlemen from those counties were very upset with what was happening to their properties.
It was not the locals doing the development, but private industry taking advantage of these small counties.
There is nothing good that will come from this. Property values will be affected, water sources and streams will be polluted. It will just be a matter of time that the stench will pollute their air quality.
We need to educate our community . . . PZ committee and our commissioners.
A sad day for our county.