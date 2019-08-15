To The Editor:
Hello, I am writing to you for what sounds like a small, insignificant reason.
My name is Aaron and Sunday night at the Washington Fair I witnessed my brother Jesse Charboneau make three shots in a row on the basketball carnival game, which is unheard of or even a first from what I was hearing (who knows for sure).
If you make two in a row you win an NBA authentic jersey, which the guy said nobody’s done, and Jesse made three in a row, got a jersey and big animal for my daughter.
Anyway, I thought it was worth writing to the paper, whether it was or not. His girlfriend did get it on video too, which is good considering what he did.
Thanks for your time . . .