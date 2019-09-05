The National Newspaper Association conducted its annual survey of urban and rural people regarding elections and candidates for political offices. It revealed newspaper readers are the people most likely to show up at the polls to vote.
The survey of 1,000 people indicated that 85 percent of readers of community newspapers said they are very likely to vote this year and in 2020. This compares to 73 percent of nonreaders of newspapers who said they don’t plan to vote.
Another point in the survey that should be of high interest to candidates for political office is that a majority of people contacted in the survey said newspapers are the most trusted source for information about candidates running for public offices.
That is nothing new. Surveys have indicated that fact for many years.
“Overall great news for the local community newspapers,” said NNA Vice President Mark Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget. “The results show Facebook and even direct mail have far less impact and readership than the political consultants insist . . . ”
It is an accepted fact that newspaper readers vote and trust their community newspapers for information about candidates. That trust has been earned.