The leaders in North Korea and China are next to impossible to deal with because you can’t trust them. President Donald Trump thought he could build trust between the countries, but he has found it can’t be done. They cling to their agendas and while it may appear progress has been made at times, it quickly fades.
All parties realize that with nuclear weapons, a shooting war would be devastating to all participants. But with the weapons of mass destruction, it has made negotiations very difficult, if not impossible. Negotiations give little countries a threatening voice.
The report that North Korea continues to do some construction and manufacturing of vehicles used as mobile launches for long-range ballistic missiles has been unsettling. Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled since a February summit between the two leaders fell apart.
As to China, it has been mainly trade war negotiations at this point, although it has been supplying North Korea with needed missile-related equipment. To what extent China will aid North Korea is an unknown.
It seems to be impossible to make much progress in talks with North Korea and China. It comes down to trust and there is little of that.
The fear for years is that somebody will get “trigger-happy” and a nuclear conflict will result.
And there is the question of how long the off-and-on negotiations can go on before there is an explosion.