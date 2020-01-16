There is a tremendous economic impact from the annual Washington Town and Country Fair but most of all it brings the Washington community and its rural neighbors together like no other event.
The annual report on the 2019 Fair was given at Thursday’s annual business meeting of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce by Jason Unnerstall, Fair chairman. The Fair is a division of the Chamber.
He hit the nail on the head when he said the 2019 Fair was a great way to celebrate 90 years of volunteerism.
The Fair is the key example of volunteerism in Washington and the surrounding area. The hundreds of volunteers make the Fair the success it is year after year. The 2019 Fair made a profit of $174,000 with gross revenue of more than $2.3 million. That’s only part of the story.
The Fair paid out $552,471 for locally sourced goods, supplies and services. The livestock Blue Ribbon Auction set a new record with sales of $492,157 that went to the youth livestock exhibitors. Perhaps this year it will be a half million dollar event.
In addition, $20,000 was paid to churches, schools and civic groups for their assistance during the five-day Fair. Making a profit from the Fair is important because that money is put back into fairgrounds improvements. Every year fairgoers can see the improvements that have been made.
Unnerstall said the legacy and rich history of the Fair have established the blueprint for a successful and well-managed event. We will add that the foundation for the Fair was well constructed and the leadership each year has been there to build on the past. As Unnerstall said, it is a community showcase.
The volunteer leadership, aways experienced, has made the management of the Fair a “professional” operation. To gross $2.3 million in a five-day event is quite an accomplishment.
What always has been impressive is that each year the Fair Board attempts to improve on the event. As soon as one Fair is over, planning begins for the next event.
The cooperation given the Fair Board by the city, its parks department, police department, ambulance personnel, hospital, sheriff’s department and businesses and others is exceptional. The buyers of Blue Ribbon livestock, many of them there every year, have made the auction one of the top events of that kind in the state.
There is no way the joy the Fair brings to young and old can be measured — it’s off the charts. Memories that are created at the Fair every year live for a lifetime.
We congratulate the Fair Board for its successful event in 2019. The fact that the people come from distances to attend the Fair attests to its draw value every year. To sustain that attendance, it is a remarkable feat by the Fair Board, the cooperation it receives and, of course, the hundreds of volunteers who are there every year speaks to the rich tradition that has been built and the community spirit that has been developed.
We believe the foundation is there for another run of 90 years for the Washington Fair.