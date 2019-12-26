His life should have been snuffed out early on, near the very beginning; a helpless infant before Herod’s anger and raging response.
He should have been dead long before he ever had a chance to say much or do much or interfere with life as we know it.
But he wasn’t. So he did.
And it occurs to me that’s a reminder that God is ultimately in control. Not to dismiss human input and response, and the affect we can, and do, have on our lives and the lives of those around us and even the world.
But ultimately — ultimately — God is in control. Not me.
The world is not on my shoulders. So I can stop fretting as if it were. Again, not to dismiss what I can do, and should do, to stand up for what is right and stand against what is not and to live compassion and demonstrate mercy and embody grace.
But ultimately, the world is not on my shoulders. So I need to stop acting (and thinking and worrying) as if it were.
I need to do my part and do it well, do it faithfully and lovingly. And trust that God will take care of the rest.
“The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight” (“O Little Town of Bethlehem,” 1868) wrote Phillips Brooks about that birth we celebrate this time of year
All the hopes and fears you and I have.
So that we worry.
And we fret.
“For hate is strong, and mocks the song of peace on earth, good-will to all” (“Christmas Bells,” 1863) wrote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Yes, we can see that, too. And we can despair and be frozen into inaction. “What can I do? What’s the use?”
But remember, the world is not on my shoulders.
So, I will do what I can and do it well. And do it faithfully and lovingly.
And trust that God will take care of the rest ... and of my rest, for rest is not easy to come by when you think the world rests on your shoulders.
But it doesn’t.
The world rests on the shoulders of that small infant born in Bethlehem. Strange to say it that way, don’t you think? But that’s the affirmation of angels and saints: that the one born in Bethlehem — whose small shoulders are no bigger than ... well, an infant’s — that he is the King of Kings and the Lords of Lords; that in him, heaven and earth meet; for in him we meet the God of the universe come to dwell in our midst ... to carry us when we can’t.
For, “God is not dead, nor doth God sleep; the wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good-will to all.” That is how Longfellow ended his song, on that note of affirmation and faith.
“The wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good-will to all.”
I may not be able to see how, in the midst of the tangled web we have woven for ourselves. But I can do my part, where I am, with what I have. I can do my part. And do it faithfully. And do it lovingly.
And trust that God — yes, the God who comes to us in the cooing infant — trust that God will see to the rest.
For the world does not rest on my shoulders. It rests on the Child’s. And don’t worry, his shoulders are big enough ... for us all.
Peace to you this Christmas season, and beyond.