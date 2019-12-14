Whoever thought factory floors would be filled with college graduates, doing work once done by workers with high school diplomas, or school dropouts.
It’s happening as more and more industries turn to automation and robots to do what once was done by semi-skilled workers with a minimum education.
Many factory operations today require workers with skills that necessitate a higher education to handle the new challenges in the workplace.
We remember several years ago when a factory supervisor told us that his company didn’t need workers with a lot of education but ones who were trainable. Of course, that’s true today in many instances but not to the extent it once was.
In most businesses, in a factory setting, it’s a new world today with equipment that often requires minds that have been exposed to new technology that has been installed. Higher education, for most students, is a mind-changer that equips a person with mental awareness, the ability to think, to adapt to changes, to accept and handle challenges, and to meet the job requirements.
A story in The Wall Street Journal the past week pointed out that the shift to automation “demands advance skill from employees.” The story said bluntly that college-educated workers are taking over the American factory floor. In other words, manufacturing jobs require more advanced skills which are driving up the education level of factory workers.
The story by Austen Hufford states that within three years, American manufacturers are on “track to employ more college graduates than workers with a high school education or less, part of a shift toward automation that has increased factory output, opened the door to more women and reduced prospects for lower-skilled workers.”
We’ve been told that it is true at industries in Washington and in the Franklin County area. It’s happening. We don’t think it’s going to happen in a short period of time, but it’s a forecast that carries weight.
There’s a message in this that students and their parents in their advisory role to their offsprings should heed. The message is to acquire as much higher education as possible to meet the demands of the workplace.
The Journal in its comprehensive study found that the job growth mainly is from men and women with degrees from higher education institutions.
We can become too “technical” in that in higher education the liberal arts are given a lower priority. A combination of the liberal arts with a technical education is needed to produce well-rounded graduates.
The challenge for educators today is not to ignore the liberal arts with all the STEM emphasis that we are being bombarded with. Balance is what is needed.