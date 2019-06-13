Although most of the D-Day attention focused on the exploits of male military personnel, in that historic battle and many others, women also had important roles in World War II and other wars America has fought.
They’ve always been there in wars and played vital roles in the ultimate victory over Germany, Japan and the rest of the Axis Forces. Often they were in the background but had important roles providing services that were needed and vital to the war effort.
While most of the women were in roles in the home front, others were in combat zones and their lives were at risk.
Women worked in defense plants making the tools of war. They built the weapons that ended up in men’s hands on the many battle fronts.
The nurses probably are best known for the medical service they provided at home and in military hospitals overseas. Some served near the front lines with medical units. But they also ferried airplanes to bases and did countless other things that aided in the war effort — in all wars.
Women who served in the military, or in other positions in the war effort, deserve more recognition for what they did. They were vital to the war effort in many ways.