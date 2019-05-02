America’s past is gradually being erased. It is not only statues that are targeted but it extends to artwork and other objects of a historical nature.
It is part of the political correctness binge that some people embrace as if it is the right thing to do. To erase history is wrong.
One of the latest examples of this misguided frenzy is in San Francisco where at a local school a 1936 mural of early America is being removed. Why? Because these self-appointed censors of history claim the mural “traumatizes students.”
According to historian Fergus M. Bordewich, writing in The Wall Street Journal, the president of the board of education is among the mural’s opponents, who call the mural “offensive, insulting and dehumanizing” to Native Americans and blacks. Recently, a school board committee said the mural “glorifies slavery, genocide. white supremacy, manifest destiny, oppression and colonization.” The opponents of the mural are reading too much into the artwork. It’s gotten to the ridiculous point.
The mural shows early Washington, D.C., some slaves and a slain Native American, among other images of the nation’s capital. There were, according to historian Bordewich, dignified images of Washington in war and peace.
“Those who condemn the murals have misunderstood it, seeing only what they sought to find. They’ve also got their history seriously wrong . . . President Washington did own slaves, along with his wife . . . but by his later years he had evolved into a proto-abolitionist . . . a remarkable ethical journey for a man of his time, place and class,” Bordewich wrote.
The headline for the story reads: “Even George Washington May Be Erased From Our Past.” Does that mean we will have to do away with names of every city that is known as Washington?” Will it go that far?
Where does this radical political-rightousness come from? Some of it comes from what students are taught in our colleges and universities. We know that from personal comments heard from students. Some students are mature enough and educated enough to write it off as nonsense, but not all of them.
The attempts to erase our history has gone too far and is damaging to our country. We learn from history mistakes that were made and to avoid them if possible in the future.
It also is important to note that there is no record of any student being “traumatized” by the murals.