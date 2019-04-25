We’d wager that most Americans are tired of the Mueller report and the stench of politics that has resulted from the wrapping.
The report that was finally released really didn’t tell us much more than what was in the preliminary report provided earlier by Attorney General William Barr.
One thing that it did reveal is that President Donald Trump did try to get rid of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which was suspected all along.
Since the report found no collusion with Russia in the presidential election and made no decision on suspicions of obstructing justice by the president, Democrats still are making noise about going after Trump.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said the responsibility now is in the lap of Congress to take action. There still is talk of trying to impeach Trump but with the House Speaker, a Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, against it, impeachment efforts aren’t going to go very far. It is interesting to note that the Speaker doesn’t trust Barr but finds Mueller OK. Also of note is that the Speaker hasn’t been very vocal about the Mueller report. She is staying in the background.
Through all of this, the president has been boasting that the report clears him of any wrongdoing. Republicans just wish he would shut up about the whole matter. His remarks invite constant criticism from his enemies, which he has tons of and he draws arrows from them.
The time and energy spent on trying to get Trump, with a goal to unseat him, has angered Americans, who want our elected officials in Congress to tackle the issues of the time, especially immigration.
Of all the issues we have in foreign policy, what progress has been made? Hardly any!
The president has said he wants this country to end the policy of endless wars we are engaged in and Bernie Sanders agrees with him even though the socialist is one of the Democrats running for president.
President Trump will go down in history as one of the most beleaguered residents of the White House. He has no one to blame but himself. Republicans can’t tame him and he ignores those who try to change his ways. The president is beating a dead horse in his attacks on Mueller, which is prolonging the issue of the report.
What people would like to see is a cease-fire in this issue. Like it or not, the report has been made public, with some information withheld because of security reasons, and it is what it is. The thoroughness of it, the conclusions reached will linger perhaps forever in history books.
It’s time to move on. It’s time for our senators and representatives to be responsible and do the work they were elected to do.
Yes, we know, we are being a bit naive about politics. But wouldn’t it be refreshing if our elected officials would shake off the political infestation and get to work on our many problems?