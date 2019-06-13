House Democrats in their minds already have found President Donald Trump guilty of obstruction of justice as hearings open on the Mueller Report.
Why waste time and money by holding hearings on the report? Democrats undoubtedly are going to find the president guilty. As we all recall, special counsel Robert Mueller investigated Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and contacts made to officials in the Trump campaign. Mueller did not reach a determination on whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe by taking actions such as firing FBI Director James Comey. Mueller said charging the president with a crime was “not an option” because of federal rules.
The Justice Department has agreed to turn over some of the underlying evidence from the Mueller Report.
The Democrats hope a series of hearings will lead to impeachment of the president. They are expected to lay the groundwork for an appearance from Mueller himself. Mueller doesn’t want to appear. He has made it clear he has stated his case, period.
Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aren’t in favor of impeachment, fearing it will backfire on the party in the 2020 elections.
The president has called the Mueller probe a “witch hunt.”
The hearings will put some Democrats in a spotlight that they hope will enhance their political futures.