The majority of drivers on Missouri roads can text while they drive and no law is broken even though it’s a deadly hazard.
Every state in the country except Missouri and Montana has a ban on texting while driving.
Missouri does have a law that prohibits drivers age 21 and younger from texting while driving, but it falls short of what needs to be done to remove this hazard on our roads.
The Midwest Traveler magazine that goes to all AAA members in its January-February issue reports in 2018 that 79 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver, including those who were texting.
Over the past three years, about 70 percent of cellphone crashes in Missouri involved drivers who were 22 or older.
All of us have observed drivers who were texting. It’s a common sight!
Why our lawmakers in Jefferson City don’t enact a law that prohibits all drivers from texting while driving is a Missouri wonder!
This is a safety matter.
Motorists should contact their representatives in Jefferson City and urge them to enact a law that would outlaw texting while driving.
Most drivers who text while driving could pull off the road and make their call if it’s that important or urgent. We have observed drivers who text immediately after they step on the gas pedal. It is almost an automatic reaction.
Why is Missouri last or near last among the states in nearly everything?
This is a commonsense matter. Why permit this hazard to continue?
Why?