As for anything new, and a change in what was, people are wondering about the future of medical marijuana in Missouri and in Franklin County. There are many questions and in time most will be answered.
Will it be profitable for the businesses that enter this new field in the state? The answer may be that it will be a moneymaker for some operations and there always are failures in any new type of venture. Judging from the number of applicants for certification in the types of marijuana operations permitted by the state, many believe profits can be made. Any new venture requires varying degrees of investment, depending on the size and requirements of the operation.
There are five types of operations permitted which require certification by the state: Medical marijuana-infused manufacturing, cultivation of marijuana, retail sales of infused products, labs for testing and transportation. The state is in the process of certifying applications and announcing the approved applicants.
The only applications thus far for Washington that have been approved are two for marijuana-infused products, one in the Heidmann Industrial Park and one at South Point, in the old Seco building, which is just outside the city. One also was approved for Pacific. Six other applications for sites in Franklin County were denied.
Medical marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
The sites approved for dispensaries of marijuana-infused products have not been announced. The state is required by law to issue 24 dispensaries locations for each of the eight congressional districts. There are 14 applications for dispensaries in Franklin County. Four are for locations in Washington, five in Pacific, two in Union, two in St. Clair and one in Sullivan. The state is expected to announce the applications that have been approved soon.
All 13 applications to grow medical marijuana in Franklin County were rejected by the state. A total of 60 were approved in the state.
No applications were filed for testing labs in Franklin County. The state did announce the locations of 21 medical marijuana transportations facilities. No applications were filed for one in the county.
Police are concerned about the security needed at marijuana facilities. The state has not issued much information on the security issue, according to Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee.
There are reports that some doctors and medical facilities are concerned about the medical marijuana program. They base their stance on the experience on what has happened in other states where it has added to drug problems.